Global Payments (GPN) Holder Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lowered Holding; Toron Capital Markets Has Cut Stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by $446,856

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 60.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 10,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The institutional investor held 6,729 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $293,000, down from 17,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $48.12. About 624,789 shares traded or 5.80% up from the average. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 02/05/2018 – Philips Lighting: Repurchase Program Worth About EUR38M; 06/03/2018 – Ahold Delhaize share buyback update; 11/05/2018 – PHILIPS PARTNERS W/ EMORY HEALTHCARE AND ROYAL PERTH HOSPITAL; 07/03/2018 – Saratoga Hospital partners with Philips to improve patient care and safety; 26/03/2018 – The Atlanta Hawks and Design Firm Hornall Anderson Launch Preview Experience Immersing Atlantans in a Vision of Philips Arena; 18/05/2018 – TPV TECHNOLOGY LTD 0903.HK – AMENDS TRADEMARK LICENSING AGREEMENTS WITH PHILIPS; 15/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE VOLKERWESSELS NV KVW.AS – FY EBITDA UP FROM € 254 MILLION TO € 265 MILLION* (+4.3%); 23/04/2018 – Koninklijke Philips: Backs Targets of 4%-6% Comparable Sales Growth; 05/04/2018 – REG-Jan Hommen new Chairman of Supervisory Board Ahold Delhaize; 11/04/2018 – INVESTOR CIAM: WANTS AHOLD TO CALL EXTRAORDINARY MTG TO VOTE ON TAKEOVER PROTECTIONS

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Global Payments Inc (GPN) by 85.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 14,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 2,400 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $384,000, down from 16,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Global Payments Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $160.02. About 1.95 million shares traded or 1.23% up from the average. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Rev Plus Network Fees $3.9B-$3.975B; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Net $91.4M; 29/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 29); 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.00-Adj EPS $5.20; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POS.; AFFIRMS CFR

Analysts await Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 20.15% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.34 per share. GPN’s profit will be $483.08 million for 24.85 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by Global Payments Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.59% EPS growth.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $531.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 3,581 shares to 5,257 shares, valued at $718,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 14,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,126 shares, and has risen its stake in International Bancshares Corp Tex (NASDAQ:IBOC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold GPN shares while 158 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 155.37 million shares or 4.62% more from 148.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Profund Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 3,077 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 762,595 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Davenport And Co Lc stated it has 1,475 shares. Paloma Prns holds 7,400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Echo Street Ltd Com owns 308,699 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.06% or 26,528 shares. Chase Investment Counsel Corp has invested 0.82% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Temasek (Private) Ltd, Singapore-based fund reported 876,176 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested 0.09% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Stevens Capital Lp has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Fifth Third National Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). 73,077 are owned by Retirement Of Alabama. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 2,875 shares. Price Mgmt Inc holds 0.6% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp holds 9,430 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Global Payments, Discovery and Valero Energy – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 2 New Acquisitions At Huge Premiums – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CDW Set to Join S&P 500 – PRNewswire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Super Short Squeeze – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Investigate Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) At US$164? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.