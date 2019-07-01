Global Payments (GPN) Holder Capital Guardian Trust Company Upped Holding; As General Mls (GIS) Stock Rose, Security National Bank Of So Dak Lifted Its Holding

Security National Bank Of So Dak increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 37.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of So Dak bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,111 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 16,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of So Dak who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.64. About 2.87M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT DEAL WITH BLUE BUFFALO TO CLOSE BY MAY 2018; 21/03/2018 – General Mills cuts profit forecast as freight, commodity costs weigh; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $609.6M, EST. $675.4M; 24/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barron’s; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – EQUITY OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON APRIL 2; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Increasingly Tight Control of All Expenditures in the Balance of Fiscal 2018

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Global Payments Inc (GPN) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 19,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 534,886 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.02M, up from 515,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Global Payments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $161.96. About 456,296 shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 29.00% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING EUROCURRENCY LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 1.75% – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML; 22/05/2018 – Global Payments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.06, REV VIEW $3.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Global Payments Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Rev Plus Network Fees $3.9B-$3.975B; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Net $91.4M; 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For June 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “General Mills Elects Elizabeth C. Lempres to Board of Directors and Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What’s Next For General Mills After Encouraging Q2? The Street Debates – Benzinga” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold GPN shares while 156 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 148.51 million shares or 2.22% less from 151.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “MSL, CJ and TSS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Global Payments Acquires Total System Services: Everything Investors Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of Total System Services Are Charging Higher on Friday – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “EE, AMBR, and TSS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aes Corp (The) (NYSE:AES) by 1.13 million shares to 2.84 million shares, valued at $51.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.