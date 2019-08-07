Global Partners LP (GLP) Analysts See $0.08 EPS; 7 Bullish Analysts Covering Evolent Health, Inc. (EVH)

Among 7 analysts covering Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Evolent Health had 20 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, February 27. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20 target in Thursday, March 14 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of EVH in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, March 21. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Canaccord Genuity. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) on Monday, March 4 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, February 22. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Robert W. Baird. See Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) latest ratings:

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Buy New Target: $25 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $32 New Target: $20 Maintain

02/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Analysts expect Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) to report $0.08 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 57.89% from last quarter’s $0.19 EPS. GLP’s profit would be $2.70M giving it 62.34 P/E if the $0.08 EPS is correct. After having $0.15 EPS previously, Global Partners LP’s analysts see -46.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $19.95. About 64,222 shares traded. Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) has risen 9.38% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLP News: 30/05/2018 – Global Partners Announces Agreement to Acquire Convenience Stores and Gas Stations from Cheshire Oil Company; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: The Effect of Andrographis Paniculata to GLP-1, Fasting Insulin, Insulin 2-h Post OGTT, and HOMA-IR; 09/05/2018 – Global Partners Sees FY18 Ebitda, Excluding Items, of $180M-$210M; 09/05/2018 – Global Partners 1Q EPS $1.73; 10/04/2018 – Hemovent Starts GLP in vivo Trial for Long-Term Use of Its Next-Gen ExtraCorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) System; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL PARTNERS LP – GLOBAL EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN FIRST FULL YEAR OF OPERATIONS; 17/05/2018 – GLOBAL PARTNERS LP – EXPECT DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE WITHIN FIRST FULL YEAR OF OPERATIONS; 08/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS GLP PTE. LTD. TO RATING ‘BBB’; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield and GLP Establish Partnership to Pursue Rooftop Solar Opportunities in China; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL PARTNERS: PACT TO BUY CONVENIENCE STORES, GAS STATIONS

Evolent Health, Inc., through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides healthcare delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $490.68 million. It operates as a managed services firm that supports integrated health systems in migration toward value care and population health management. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s services include providing clients with a population management platform, integrated data and analytics capabilities, pharmacy benefit management services, and comprehensive health plan administration services.

The stock decreased 4.90% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $5.82. About 1.51M shares traded. Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) has declined 66.07% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.07% the S&P500. Some Historical EVH News: 10/05/2018 – Evolent Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Evolent Health Sees 2Q Adj Rev $139M-$143M; 14/05/2018 – Evolent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – EVOLENT 1Q ADJ EPS 2C, EST. LOSS/SHR 4C; 09/05/2018 – Evolent Health Collaborates with Lee Health to Launch and Operate Provider-Sponsored Medicaid Plan in Fort Myers, Florida; 20/03/2018 – Evolent Health Supports Ten ACOs Accepted to Next Generation ACO Program for 2018 Performance Year; 09/05/2018 – EVOLENT HEALTH INC EVH.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 09/05/2018 – EVOLENT HEALTH INC EVH.N FY2018 REV VIEW $577.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Evolent Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 05/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH – AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH’S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR

More notable recent Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “2 Companies Trying to Change U.S. Healthcare – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “24 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Passport Health Plan actively seeking development partner on stalled West End campus – Louisville Business First – Louisville Business First” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roche Presents Positive Hemlibra Data, Amgen’s Tender Offer For Nuevolution Complete, Genmab Offering – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Evolent Health Inc (EVH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold Global Partners LP shares while 14 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 13.15 million shares or 1.30% less from 13.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Ltd has 0% invested in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP). Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Co has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moors And Cabot Inc invested in 0.03% or 21,976 shares. Raymond James And holds 0% or 18,441 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian Comml Bank has 0.06% invested in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP). Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.06% invested in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP). Morgan Stanley has 2.98 million shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust owns 1,000 shares. Van Eck Associate holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) for 63,643 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0% or 20,475 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested in 23,092 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated invested in 0.22% or 40,180 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP). Dorsey Wright & Associates stated it has 441 shares. First Manhattan reported 0% in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP).

Global Partners LP, a midstream logistics and marketing company, distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil, and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial clients in the New England states and New York. The company has market cap of $673.39 million. It operates in three divisions: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial. It has a 14.51 P/E ratio. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks.