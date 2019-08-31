Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

This is a contrast between Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL) and Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Net Lease Inc. 19 5.45 N/A 0.05 390.40 Vornado Realty Trust 66 5.36 N/A 3.05 21.07

Table 1 demonstrates Global Net Lease Inc. and Vornado Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Vornado Realty Trust appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Global Net Lease Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Global Net Lease Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Global Net Lease Inc. and Vornado Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Net Lease Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.1% Vornado Realty Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Global Net Lease Inc. has a beta of 0.69 and its 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Vornado Realty Trust has a 0.96 beta and it is 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Global Net Lease Inc. and Vornado Realty Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Net Lease Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vornado Realty Trust 0 2 1 2.33

Global Net Lease Inc.’s upside potential is 25.13% at a $24 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Vornado Realty Trust is $72, which is potential 19.07% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Global Net Lease Inc. looks more robust than Vornado Realty Trust as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67% of Global Net Lease Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 87.9% of Vornado Realty Trust are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Global Net Lease Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 9.5% of Vornado Realty Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Net Lease Inc. 1.88% -1.11% 2.79% 1.67% -5.88% 10.78% Vornado Realty Trust 0.67% 0.16% -7% -6.44% -8.19% 3.69%

For the past year Global Net Lease Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Vornado Realty Trust.

Summary

Global Net Lease Inc. beats Vornado Realty Trust on 8 of the 11 factors.

Vornado Realty Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It makes investments in commercial real estate properties to create its portfolio. The firm was formerly known as Vornado Inc. Vornado Realty Trust is based in New York City with additional offices in Arlington, Virginia; and Paramus, New Jersey.