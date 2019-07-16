Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL)’s Financial Results Comparing With VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL) and VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER) are two firms in the REIT – Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Net Lease Inc. 19 5.47 N/A 0.02 1300.67 VEREIT Inc. 8 7.09 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Global Net Lease Inc. and VEREIT Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Global Net Lease Inc. and VEREIT Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Net Lease Inc. 0.00% 0.9% 0.4% VEREIT Inc. 0.00% -1.6% -0.8%

Volatility & Risk

Global Net Lease Inc. has a 0.69 beta, while its volatility is 31.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. VEREIT Inc. has a 0.69 beta and it is 31.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Global Net Lease Inc. and VEREIT Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Net Lease Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 VEREIT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Global Net Lease Inc.’s upside potential is 27.05% at a $24 average price target. Meanwhile, VEREIT Inc.’s average price target is $8, while its potential downside is -12.85%. The results provided earlier shows that Global Net Lease Inc. appears more favorable than VEREIT Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.3% of Global Net Lease Inc. shares and 94.4% of VEREIT Inc. shares. Global Net Lease Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.14%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of VEREIT Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Net Lease Inc. 3.23% 3.28% 2.63% -7.88% 4.05% 10.73% VEREIT Inc. 4.61% 3.48% 4.99% 12.09% 21.92% 20.56%

For the past year Global Net Lease Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than VEREIT Inc.

Summary

Global Net Lease Inc. beats VEREIT Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

VEREIT, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It owns and acquires single tenant, freestanding commercial real estate that is net leased on a medium-term basis, primarily to investment grade credit rated and other creditworthy tenants. The company principally invests in retail and office properties. It was formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties, Inc. VEREIT, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.