Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Both Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL) and Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Net Lease Inc. 19 5.55 N/A 0.05 390.40 Starwood Property Trust Inc. 23 9.70 N/A 1.30 17.91

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Global Net Lease Inc. and Starwood Property Trust Inc. Starwood Property Trust Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Global Net Lease Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Global Net Lease Inc. is currently more expensive than Starwood Property Trust Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Global Net Lease Inc. and Starwood Property Trust Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Net Lease Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.1% Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 0.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.69 beta means Global Net Lease Inc.’s volatility is 31.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.63 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Global Net Lease Inc. and Starwood Property Trust Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Net Lease Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Global Net Lease Inc. has a consensus price target of $24, and a 23.97% upside potential. Starwood Property Trust Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27 average price target and a 13.26% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Global Net Lease Inc. is looking more favorable than Starwood Property Trust Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Global Net Lease Inc. and Starwood Property Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67% and 66.2% respectively. 0.2% are Global Net Lease Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.8% of Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Net Lease Inc. 1.88% -1.11% 2.79% 1.67% -5.88% 10.78% Starwood Property Trust Inc. 1% 2.52% 0.91% 6.76% 2.33% 17.86%

For the past year Global Net Lease Inc. has weaker performance than Starwood Property Trust Inc.

Summary

Starwood Property Trust Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Global Net Lease Inc.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial mortgage loans, other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate investments in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Investing and Servicing, and Real Estate Property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.