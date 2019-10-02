Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL) Trades at $19.16 After Triangle; Neenah Paper Has 1.47 Sentiment

Neenah Paper Inc (NP) investors sentiment is 1.47 in Q2 2019. It’s the same as in 2019Q1. The ratio is flat, as only 81 investment professionals increased and opened new holdings, while 55 sold and reduced stock positions in Neenah Paper Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 14.16 million shares, down from 14.21 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Neenah Paper Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 38 Increased: 61 New Position: 20.

Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL) formed triangle with $17.82 target or 7.00% below today’s $19.16 share price. Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL) has $1.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.16. About 50,400 shares traded. Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) has declined 5.88% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNL News: 16/03/2018 – GLOBAL NET LEASE INC – IN THE RULING, COURT DENIED MOOR PARK CAPITAL PARTNERS’ REQUEST FOR PRELIMINARY INJUNCTION – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Global Net Lease, Inc./; 05/04/2018 – Global Net Lease Closed on the Acquisition of Six Assets for $63.4 Million during the First Quarter of 2018; 16/03/2018 GLOBAL NET LEASE – ON MARCH 15, 2018, SUPREME COURT OF STATE OF NY, ISSUED ORAL DECISION ON MOTIONS PENDING IN MOOR PARK CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP; 08/05/2018 – GLOBAL NET LEASE INC – QTRLY NAREIT DEFINED FFO PER COMMON SHARE $0.47; 08/05/2018 – Global Net Lease 1Q EPS 3c; 08/05/2018 – Global Net Lease 1Q Rev $68.1M; 16/03/2018 – GLOBAL NET LEASE INC – COURT IN THE RULING DISMISSED MOOR PARK CAPITAL PARTNERS’ CLAIM FOR A DECLARATORY JUDGMENT; 17/05/2018 – Global Net Lease Closed on Five Industrial Properties for $83.0 Million; 17/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Global Net Lease, Inc./

Analysts await Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, down 11.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.54 per share. GNL’s profit will be $40.56M for 9.98 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Global Net Lease, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $60.54. About 11,559 shares traded. Neenah, Inc. (NP) has declined 25.20% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NP News: 09/05/2018 – NEENAH SAYS 2Q NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE MAY BE $30M-$40M; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.5% Position in Neenah; 01/05/2018 – Neenah Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Annual Shareholders Meeting on May 23, 2018; 28/03/2018 – Neenah at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Neenah Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH 1Q EPS 95C, EST. $1.04; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH TO START PROCESS TO SELL BRATTLEBORO PLANT; 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 20/04/2018 – DJ Neenah Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NP); 16/04/2018 – Royce Special Equity Exits Neenah, Cuts CSS Industries

Neenah Paper, Inc. produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. The companyÂ’s Technical Products segment provides filtration media for transportation, water, and other filtration markets; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes to manufacturers; coated lightweight abrasive paper for use in the automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries; label and tag products for variable and digital printing; latex saturated and coated papers; premask, medical packaging, image transfer, publishing, and security papers; and other specialty products, including clean room papers, durable printing papers, release papers, and furniture backers. It has a 20.5 P/E ratio. The Company’s Fine Paper and Packaging segment makes and sells writing, text, cover, and specialty papers and envelopes used in corporate identity packages, advertising collateral, premium labels and packaging, and wide format applications.

Analysts await Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. NP’s profit will be $14.00M for 18.23 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Neenah, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.63% negative EPS growth.

Skyline Asset Management Lp holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. for 117,800 shares. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc owns 206,961 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Granite Investment Partners Llc has 0.87% invested in the company for 239,773 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Copeland Capital Management Llc has invested 0.83% in the stock. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 195,068 shares.