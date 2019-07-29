Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL) EPS Estimated At $0.48; Gardner Russo & Gardner Lowered Its Unilever Nv Adr (UN) Stake

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased Unilever Nv Adr (UN) stake by 7.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 1.01 million shares as Unilever Nv Adr (UN)’s stock rose 7.59%. The Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc holds 13.31M shares with $775.80M value, down from 14.32M last quarter. Unilever Nv Adr now has $154.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $59.38. About 267,921 shares traded. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 5.07% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 19/04/2018 – Unilever showers cash on investors; 28/03/2018 – Unilever: Closure Puts 113 Jobs at Risk of Redundancy; 14/03/2018 – Unilever Boards to Finalize Moving HQ From UK to the Netherlands -Sky News; 28/03/2018 – Unilever: Norwich Factory Set to Close at End of 2019; 19/04/2018 – Europe’s household goods led the losses, with Unilever among the sector’s worst performers; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA 1Q REV. 165.3M CEDIS; 08/05/2018 – Unilever PLC Starts Buy Back Scheme As Announced on April 19; 15/03/2018 – Unilever says decision to quit UK `nothing to do with Brexit’; 23/04/2018 – UNILEVER INDONESIA 1Q REV. 10.7T RUPIAH; 19/04/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Unilever Earnings Solid, But Investors Focus on Pricing

Analysts expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) to report $0.48 EPS on August, 7 before the open.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 21.31% from last quarter’s $0.61 EPS. GNL’s profit would be $40.24M giving it 10.18 P/E if the $0.48 EPS is correct. After having $0.44 EPS previously, Global Net Lease, Inc.’s analysts see 9.09% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $19.55. About 76,797 shares traded. Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) has risen 4.05% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GNL News: 17/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Global Net Lease, Inc./; 17/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Global Net Lease, Inc./; 16/03/2018 – GLOBAL NET LEASE INC – COURT IN THE RULING DISMISSED MOOR PARK CAPITAL PARTNERS’ CLAIM FOR A DECLARATORY JUDGMENT; 08/05/2018 – Global Net Lease 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 09/05/2018 – Global Net Lease Short-Interest Ratio Rises 38% to 10 Days; 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL NET LEASE INC – ON MARCH 23, 2018, CO AND GLOBAL NET LEASE OPERATING PARTNERSHIP, L.P ENTERED INTO EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Global Net Lease: No Assurance Any Offering Will be Completed; 16/03/2018 – GLOBAL NET LEASE INC – IN THE RULING, COURT DENIED MOOR PARK CAPITAL PARTNERS’ REQUEST FOR PRELIMINARY INJUNCTION – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Global Net Lease 1Q EPS 3c; 08/05/2018 – Global Net Lease 1Q Rev $68.1M

More notable recent Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Unilever N.V. (UN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Unilever: Eyeing Growth Opportunities In Emerging Markets – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Unilever USA, A Shipper Of Choice That Embraces Drivers And The Future – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “9 Dividend Stocks to Buy to Suit Any Investing Style – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “A Conversation on ESG and Sustainability With As You Sow CEO Andrew Behar – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Global Net Lease, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe. The company has market cap of $1.64 billion.

More notable recent Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) And Wondering If The 23% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Global Net Lease declares $0.5325 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Global Net Lease Announces Release Date For Second Quarter Results – PRNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Global Net Lease Provides Update on Acquisitions and Dispositions Closed during the Second Quarter – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.