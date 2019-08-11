Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) and Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Comparing side by side

Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL) and Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:TCI) are two firms in the REIT – Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Net Lease Inc. 19 5.70 N/A 0.05 390.40 Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 30 2.03 N/A 20.12 1.26

Demonstrates Global Net Lease Inc. and Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Global Net Lease Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Global Net Lease Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Net Lease Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.1% Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 0.00% 62.2% 15.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.69 shows that Global Net Lease Inc. is 31.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.’s beta is 0.32 which is 68.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Global Net Lease Inc. and Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Net Lease Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Global Net Lease Inc. has a 20.66% upside potential and a consensus price target of $24.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Global Net Lease Inc. and Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67% and 2.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Global Net Lease Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.4% of Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Net Lease Inc. 1.88% -1.11% 2.79% 1.67% -5.88% 10.78% Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 4.28% -1.17% -20.5% -23.57% -28.95% -10.56%

For the past year Global Net Lease Inc. had bullish trend while Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. beats Global Net Lease Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.transconrealty-invest.com.