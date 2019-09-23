Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) and Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) Comparison side by side

Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL) and Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Net Lease Inc. 19 5.59 N/A 0.05 390.40 Spirit MTA REIT 8 1.59 N/A -6.17 0.00

Demonstrates Global Net Lease Inc. and Spirit MTA REIT earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Global Net Lease Inc. and Spirit MTA REIT’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Net Lease Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.1% Spirit MTA REIT 0.00% -711.8% -11.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67% of Global Net Lease Inc. shares and 80.8% of Spirit MTA REIT shares. 0.2% are Global Net Lease Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Spirit MTA REIT has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Net Lease Inc. 1.88% -1.11% 2.79% 1.67% -5.88% 10.78% Spirit MTA REIT -0.24% 1.33% 30.74% 13% -1.01% 22.67%

For the past year Global Net Lease Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Spirit MTA REIT.

Summary

Global Net Lease Inc. beats Spirit MTA REIT on 6 of the 7 factors.