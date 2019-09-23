Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) and Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) Comparison side by side

Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL) and Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Global Net Lease Inc.
|19
|5.59
|N/A
|0.05
|390.40
|Spirit MTA REIT
|8
|1.59
|N/A
|-6.17
|0.00
Demonstrates Global Net Lease Inc. and Spirit MTA REIT earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Global Net Lease Inc. and Spirit MTA REIT’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Global Net Lease Inc.
|0.00%
|0.3%
|0.1%
|Spirit MTA REIT
|0.00%
|-711.8%
|-11.6%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 67% of Global Net Lease Inc. shares and 80.8% of Spirit MTA REIT shares. 0.2% are Global Net Lease Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Spirit MTA REIT has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Global Net Lease Inc.
|1.88%
|-1.11%
|2.79%
|1.67%
|-5.88%
|10.78%
|Spirit MTA REIT
|-0.24%
|1.33%
|30.74%
|13%
|-1.01%
|22.67%
For the past year Global Net Lease Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Spirit MTA REIT.
Summary
Global Net Lease Inc. beats Spirit MTA REIT on 6 of the 7 factors.
