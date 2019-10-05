Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) and Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL) and Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). The two are both REIT – Diversified companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Net Lease Inc. 19 0.00 84.32M 0.05 390.40 Ladder Capital Corp 17 2.02 103.52M 1.45 11.61

In table 1 we can see Global Net Lease Inc. and Ladder Capital Corp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ladder Capital Corp seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Global Net Lease Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Global Net Lease Inc. is presently more expensive than Ladder Capital Corp, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Global Net Lease Inc. and Ladder Capital Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Net Lease Inc. 433,076,527.99% 0.3% 0.1% Ladder Capital Corp 608,583,186.36% 10.9% 2.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.69 shows that Global Net Lease Inc. is 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Ladder Capital Corp has beta of 1.03 which is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Global Net Lease Inc. and Ladder Capital Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Net Lease Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ladder Capital Corp 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Ladder Capital Corp’s potential upside is 3.18% and its consensus price target is $17.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Global Net Lease Inc. and Ladder Capital Corp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67% and 60.7%. Insiders held 0.2% of Global Net Lease Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.8% of Ladder Capital Corp’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Net Lease Inc. 1.88% -1.11% 2.79% 1.67% -5.88% 10.78% Ladder Capital Corp 0.42% 1.51% -1.69% -1.35% 7.43% 8.79%

For the past year Global Net Lease Inc. was more bullish than Ladder Capital Corp.

Summary

Ladder Capital Corp beats Global Net Lease Inc. on 9 of the 13 factors.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. The Real Estate segment owns a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, a warehouse, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ladder Capital Corp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.