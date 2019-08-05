Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) Comparing side by side

Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Net Lease Inc. 19 5.67 N/A 0.05 390.40 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 21 6.16 N/A 0.03 664.38

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Gladstone Commercial Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Global Net Lease Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Global Net Lease Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Gladstone Commercial Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Net Lease Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.1% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0.4% 0.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.69 beta means Global Net Lease Inc.’s volatility is 31.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Gladstone Commercial Corporation has a 0.84 beta and it is 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Global Net Lease Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Net Lease Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Global Net Lease Inc.’s upside potential is 22.64% at a $24 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67% of Global Net Lease Inc. shares and 57.1% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation shares. Global Net Lease Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Net Lease Inc. 1.88% -1.11% 2.79% 1.67% -5.88% 10.78% Gladstone Commercial Corporation -0.14% -0.09% -4.75% 7.43% 9.25% 18.64%

For the past year Global Net Lease Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Summary

Gladstone Commercial Corporation beats Global Net Lease Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.