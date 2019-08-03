Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY.PF) Comparing side by side

Both Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL) and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY.PF) are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Global Net Lease Inc.
|19
|5.67
|N/A
|0.05
|390.40
|Annaly Capital Management Inc.
|26
|-4.06
|N/A
|-1.78
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Global Net Lease Inc. and Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Global Net Lease Inc. and Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Global Net Lease Inc.
|0.00%
|0.3%
|0.1%
|Annaly Capital Management Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Global Net Lease Inc. and Annaly Capital Management Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Global Net Lease Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Annaly Capital Management Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Global Net Lease Inc.’s average price target is $24, while its potential upside is 22.64%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 67% of Global Net Lease Inc. shares and 0% of Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares. Global Net Lease Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Global Net Lease Inc.
|1.88%
|-1.11%
|2.79%
|1.67%
|-5.88%
|10.78%
|Annaly Capital Management Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Global Net Lease Inc. beats Annaly Capital Management Inc.
