Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY.PF) Comparing side by side

Both Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL) and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY.PF) are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Net Lease Inc. 19 5.67 N/A 0.05 390.40 Annaly Capital Management Inc. 26 -4.06 N/A -1.78 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Global Net Lease Inc. and Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Global Net Lease Inc. and Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Net Lease Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.1% Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Global Net Lease Inc. and Annaly Capital Management Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Net Lease Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Global Net Lease Inc.’s average price target is $24, while its potential upside is 22.64%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 67% of Global Net Lease Inc. shares and 0% of Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares. Global Net Lease Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Net Lease Inc. 1.88% -1.11% 2.79% 1.67% -5.88% 10.78% Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Global Net Lease Inc. beats Annaly Capital Management Inc.