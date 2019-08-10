Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU)

As Conglomerates companies, Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.34
|30.56
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
Demonstrates Global Medical REIT Inc. and Trident Acquisitions Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|0.00%
|4%
|1.2%
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Global Medical REIT Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Trident Acquisitions Corp. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Trident Acquisitions Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Global Medical REIT Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 51.4% of Global Medical REIT Inc. shares and 52.8% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares. 10.8% are Global Medical REIT Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|0.1%
|-2.09%
|-0.29%
|6.39%
|24.76%
|16.2%
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.67%
|2.13%
|3.73%
|5.28%
|0%
|3.73%
For the past year Global Medical REIT Inc. has stronger performance than Trident Acquisitions Corp.
Summary
Global Medical REIT Inc. beats Trident Acquisitions Corp. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.