Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU)

As Conglomerates companies, Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.34 30.56 Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Demonstrates Global Medical REIT Inc. and Trident Acquisitions Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.2% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Global Medical REIT Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Trident Acquisitions Corp. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Trident Acquisitions Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Global Medical REIT Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51.4% of Global Medical REIT Inc. shares and 52.8% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares. 10.8% are Global Medical REIT Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.1% -2.09% -0.29% 6.39% 24.76% 16.2% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.67% 2.13% 3.73% 5.28% 0% 3.73%

For the past year Global Medical REIT Inc. has stronger performance than Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Summary

Global Medical REIT Inc. beats Trident Acquisitions Corp. on 5 of the 7 factors.