Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE)’s Financial Results Comparing With TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS)

We will be comparing the differences between Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.34 32.20 TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Global Medical REIT Inc. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Global Medical REIT Inc. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.2% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Global Medical REIT Inc. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.8% and 46.91%. Comparatively, 18.91% are TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Medical REIT Inc. 7.75% 10.04% 5.54% 16.92% 27.95% 22.05% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation -0.1% 0.81% 3.53% 0% 0% 3.21%

For the past year Global Medical REIT Inc. was more bullish than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

Global Medical REIT Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.