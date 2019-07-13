Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE)’s Financial Results Comparing With TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS)

We will be comparing the differences between Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.34
|32.20
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Global Medical REIT Inc. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Global Medical REIT Inc. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|0.00%
|4%
|1.2%
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Global Medical REIT Inc. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.8% and 46.91%. Comparatively, 18.91% are TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|7.75%
|10.04%
|5.54%
|16.92%
|27.95%
|22.05%
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|-0.1%
|0.81%
|3.53%
|0%
|0%
|3.21%
For the past year Global Medical REIT Inc. was more bullish than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.
Summary
Global Medical REIT Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.
