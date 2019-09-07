Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOACU)

Both Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOACU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.34 30.56 Longevity Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Global Medical REIT Inc. and Longevity Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Global Medical REIT Inc. and Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.2% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Global Medical REIT Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Longevity Acquisition Corporation is 6 and its Quick Ratio is has 6. Longevity Acquisition Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Global Medical REIT Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Global Medical REIT Inc. and Longevity Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 51.4% and 28.5% respectively. Global Medical REIT Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 32.79% of Longevity Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.1% -2.09% -0.29% 6.39% 24.76% 16.2% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.85% 1.77% 1.54% 0% 0% 2.54%

For the past year Global Medical REIT Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Global Medical REIT Inc. beats Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.