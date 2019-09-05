Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE)’s Financial Results Comparing With KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.34 30.56 KBL Merger Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.08 132.33

Table 1 highlights Global Medical REIT Inc. and KBL Merger Corp. IV’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Global Medical REIT Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of KBL Merger Corp. IV, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.2% KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 1.1% 1%

Liquidity

Global Medical REIT Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, KBL Merger Corp. IV’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and has 0.1 Quick Ratio. Global Medical REIT Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KBL Merger Corp. IV.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Global Medical REIT Inc. and KBL Merger Corp. IV are owned by institutional investors at 51.4% and 12.42% respectively. Global Medical REIT Inc.’s share held by insiders are 10.8%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.1% -2.09% -0.29% 6.39% 24.76% 16.2% KBL Merger Corp. IV 2.36% 5.1% 7.36% 8.21% 0% 4.01%

For the past year Global Medical REIT Inc. has stronger performance than KBL Merger Corp. IV

Summary

Global Medical REIT Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors KBL Merger Corp. IV.