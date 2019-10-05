Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH)

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT Inc. 11 0.00 N/A 0.34 30.56 Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 33.70M 0.12 85.73

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Global Medical REIT Inc. and Gores Holdings III Inc. Gores Holdings III Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Global Medical REIT Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Global Medical REIT Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gores Holdings III Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Global Medical REIT Inc. and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.2% Gores Holdings III Inc. 334,325,396.83% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.4% of Global Medical REIT Inc. shares and 34.79% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares. 10.8% are Global Medical REIT Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.1% -2.09% -0.29% 6.39% 24.76% 16.2% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0% -0.2% 1.31% 0% 0% 3.19%

For the past year Global Medical REIT Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Gores Holdings III Inc.

Summary

Global Medical REIT Inc. beats Gores Holdings III Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.