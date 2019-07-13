Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI)

This is a contrast between Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.34
|32.20
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Global Medical REIT Inc. and Forum Merger II Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|0.00%
|4%
|1.2%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 35.8% of Global Medical REIT Inc. shares and 61.53% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|7.75%
|10.04%
|5.54%
|16.92%
|27.95%
|22.05%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.1%
|0.71%
|3.2%
|0%
|0%
|3.52%
For the past year Global Medical REIT Inc. was more bullish than Forum Merger II Corporation.
Summary
Global Medical REIT Inc. beats Forum Merger II Corporation on 7 of the 7 factors.
