Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI)

This is a contrast between Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.34 32.20 Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 highlights Global Medical REIT Inc. and Forum Merger II Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.2% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 35.8% of Global Medical REIT Inc. shares and 61.53% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Medical REIT Inc. 7.75% 10.04% 5.54% 16.92% 27.95% 22.05% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.1% 0.71% 3.2% 0% 0% 3.52%

For the past year Global Medical REIT Inc. was more bullish than Forum Merger II Corporation.

Summary

Global Medical REIT Inc. beats Forum Merger II Corporation on 7 of the 7 factors.