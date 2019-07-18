Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Estre Ambiental Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTR)

Both Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) and Estre Ambiental Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTR) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.34 32.20 Estre Ambiental Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.10 0.00

Demonstrates Global Medical REIT Inc. and Estre Ambiental Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Global Medical REIT Inc. and Estre Ambiental Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.2% Estre Ambiental Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Global Medical REIT Inc. Its rival Estre Ambiental Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Estre Ambiental Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Global Medical REIT Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.8% of Global Medical REIT Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Estre Ambiental Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Medical REIT Inc. 7.75% 10.04% 5.54% 16.92% 27.95% 22.05% Estre Ambiental Inc. -8.47% -23.94% -36.46% -77.54% -89.2% -23.94%

For the past year Global Medical REIT Inc. had bullish trend while Estre Ambiental Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Estre Ambiental, Inc. provides waste-related and environmental services for municipal, commercial, and industrial customers in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Collection & Cleaning Services, Landfill, Oil & Gas, and Value Recovery. The Collection & Cleaning Services segment is involved in the industrial collection from large business generators, as well as local household collection. Its collection services are supported by a fleet of 983 vehicles. This segment also engages in the transportation and temporary storage for environmental liability emergencies and industrial accidents, as well as in the preparation of waste for final disposal. The Landfills segment owns and operates a portfolio of landfills for the final disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste. It offers various services comprising ground sealing, drainage and treatment of percolated liquid, rainwater catchment, and soil treatment with hydrocarbons. The Oil & Gas segment is involved in the provision of remediation and cleaning services in various sites and transfers the contaminated soil to its biopile facilities located in the PaulÃ­nia and Curitiba landfills; and cleaning of storage tanks. The Value Recovery segment is involved in the provision of energy recycling services; and dismantlement and mischaracterization of electrical-electronic products. The company also engages in the collection and burning of landfill biogas, and electricity generation businesses. In addition, it offers environmental consulting, laboratory analysis, and energy use services. Estre Ambiental, Inc. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.