Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH)

Since Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT Inc. 11 0.00 N/A 0.34 30.56 Collier Creek Holdings 10 0.00 44.00M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Global Medical REIT Inc. and Collier Creek Holdings’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Global Medical REIT Inc. and Collier Creek Holdings’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.2% Collier Creek Holdings 430,950,048.97% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Global Medical REIT Inc. and Collier Creek Holdings are owned by institutional investors at 51.4% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 10.8% of Global Medical REIT Inc. shares. Competitively, 55.43% are Collier Creek Holdings’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.1% -2.09% -0.29% 6.39% 24.76% 16.2% Collier Creek Holdings 1.78% 2.49% 3.83% 6.96% 0% 6.74%

For the past year Global Medical REIT Inc. has stronger performance than Collier Creek Holdings

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Global Medical REIT Inc. beats Collier Creek Holdings.