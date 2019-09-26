Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE)’s Financial Results Comparing With AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)

As Conglomerates companies, Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT Inc. 11 0.00 N/A 0.34 30.56 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 2 0.61 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Global Medical REIT Inc. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.2% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -3.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.03 shows that Global Medical REIT Inc. is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. AgroFresh Solutions Inc. on the other hand, has 0.61 beta which makes it 39.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Global Medical REIT Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has 2 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Global Medical REIT Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Global Medical REIT Inc. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Medical REIT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s potential upside is 129.36% and its average target price is $5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.4% of Global Medical REIT Inc. shares and 82.5% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. shares. About 10.8% of Global Medical REIT Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.1% -2.09% -0.29% 6.39% 24.76% 16.2% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -3.87% -11.31% -52.55% -62.47% -78.5% -60.69%

For the past year Global Medical REIT Inc. had bullish trend while AgroFresh Solutions Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Global Medical REIT Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.