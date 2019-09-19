Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE-PA)’s Financial Results Comparing With The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE.PA) and The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the REIT – Healthcare Facilities. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT Inc. 26 7.12 N/A 0.33 0.00 The GEO Group Inc. 20 0.89 N/A 1.26 14.18

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Global Medical REIT Inc. and The GEO Group Inc. The GEO Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Global Medical REIT Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Global Medical REIT Inc. and The GEO Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The GEO Group Inc. 0.00% 14.2% 3.5%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Global Medical REIT Inc. shares and 88.1% of The GEO Group Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of The GEO Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Medical REIT Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% The GEO Group Inc. 3.25% -13.08% -15.19% -20.6% -30.7% -9.59%

Summary

The GEO Group Inc. beats Global Medical REIT Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or management of 140 facilities totaling approximately 96,000 beds, including projects under development, with a growing workforce of approximately 23,000 professionals.