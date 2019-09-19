Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE-PA) and Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE.PA) and Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|26
|7.13
|N/A
|0.33
|0.00
|Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated
|32
|9.42
|N/A
|0.51
|62.46
Demonstrates Global Medical REIT Inc. and Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Global Medical REIT Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated
|0.00%
|3.6%
|1.9%
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Global Medical REIT Inc. and Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
On the other hand, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s potential upside is 0.90% and its consensus target price is $33.5.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Global Medical REIT Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.2% of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated
|-0.28%
|2.21%
|4.07%
|-0.03%
|9.93%
|12.45%
Summary
On 10 of the 9 factors Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated beats Global Medical REIT Inc.
