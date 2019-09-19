Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE-PA) and Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE.PA) and Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT Inc. 26 7.13 N/A 0.33 0.00 Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated 32 9.42 N/A 0.51 62.46

Demonstrates Global Medical REIT Inc. and Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Global Medical REIT Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated 0.00% 3.6% 1.9%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Global Medical REIT Inc. and Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Medical REIT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s potential upside is 0.90% and its consensus target price is $33.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Global Medical REIT Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.2% of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Medical REIT Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated -0.28% 2.21% 4.07% -0.03% 9.93% 12.45%

Summary

On 10 of the 9 factors Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated beats Global Medical REIT Inc.