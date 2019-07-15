Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) EPS Estimated At $0.19; Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Chegg (NYSE:CHGG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Chegg had 6 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, March 21. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 8 by Citigroup. See Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) latest ratings:

06/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Needham 44.0000

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $37.0000 40.0000

21/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: $40 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

08/02/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

Analysts expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to report $0.19 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 5.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. GMRE’s profit would be $7.16M giving it 14.05 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.17 EPS previously, Global Medical REIT Inc.’s analysts see 11.76% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.68. About 132,700 shares traded. Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) has risen 27.95% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.52% the S&P500. Some Historical GMRE News: 20/03/2018 – Global Medical REIT at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ Global Medical REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GMRE); 08/05/2018 – Global Medical REIT 1Q EPS 2c; 24/04/2018 – Global Medical REIT Inc. Announces Closing of the Acquisition of the Belpre Medical Office Portfolio in Belpre, Ohio for an; 07/03/2018 Global Medical REIT 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF THE ACQUISITION OF THE BELPRE MEDICAL OFFICE PORTFOLIO IN BELPRE, OHIO FOR AN AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE OF $64.2 MILLION; 05/04/2018 – Global Medical REIT Company Marketing Set By Janney for Apr. 12; 29/03/2018 – GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC GMRE.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $8; 13/03/2018 – Global Medical REIT Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 20; 08/05/2018 – Global Medical REIT 1Q FFO 18c/Shr

Global Medical REIT Inc. is a Maryland corporation engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to strong clinical operators with leading market share. The company has market cap of $402.64 million. The Company's strategy is to produce increasing, reliable rental revenue by expanding its portfolio, and leasing its healthcare facilities to market-leading operators under long-term triple-net leases. It currently has negative earnings. The Company's management team has significant healthcare, real estate and public real estate investment trust, or REIT, experience and has long-established relationships with a wide range of healthcare providers.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $4.54 million activity. 81,270 shares valued at $2.86 million were sold by BROWN ANDREW J on Thursday, January 31. Schultz Nathan J. had sold 43,013 shares worth $1.59M.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $4.54 million activity. 81,270 shares valued at $2.86 million were sold by BROWN ANDREW J on Thursday, January 31. Schultz Nathan J. had sold 43,013 shares worth $1.59M.

Chegg, Inc. operates student-first connected learning platform that help students transition from high school to college to career. The company has market cap of $5.33 billion. The companyÂ’s services and products help students to study for college admission exams, find the right college to accomplish their goals, get better grades and test scores while in school, and find internships that allow them to gain skills to help them enter the workforce after college. It currently has negative earnings. It offers print textbook and eTextbook library for rent and sale; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, Chegg Study service, tutoring service, writing tools, textbook buyback, test preparation service, internships, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as enrollment marketing and brand advertising services.