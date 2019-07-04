Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) and Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Comparison side by side

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) and Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.34 32.20 Yatra Online Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Global Medical REIT Inc. and Yatra Online Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.2% Yatra Online Inc. 0.00% -29.2% -5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Global Medical REIT Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Yatra Online Inc. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Yatra Online Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Global Medical REIT Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.8% of Global Medical REIT Inc. shares and 42.4% of Yatra Online Inc. shares. Comparatively, 25.34% are Yatra Online Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Medical REIT Inc. 7.75% 10.04% 5.54% 16.92% 27.95% 22.05% Yatra Online Inc. 2.02% -2.99% 5.57% -14.63% -38.84% 13.18%

For the past year Global Medical REIT Inc. was more bullish than Yatra Online Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Global Medical REIT Inc. beats Yatra Online Inc.

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel agent company in India. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com. The company also provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. It serves approximately 4.3 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.