Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) Comparison side by side

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.34 30.56 TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 71.67

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Global Medical REIT Inc. and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. TPG Pace Holdings Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Global Medical REIT Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Global Medical REIT Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.2% TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.4% of Global Medical REIT Inc. shares and 62.85% of TPG Pace Holdings Corp. shares. Global Medical REIT Inc.’s share held by insiders are 10.8%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.1% -2.09% -0.29% 6.39% 24.76% 16.2% TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0% -0.77% 0.51% 3.41% 5.74% 3.2%

For the past year Global Medical REIT Inc. has stronger performance than TPG Pace Holdings Corp.

Summary

Global Medical REIT Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors TPG Pace Holdings Corp.