Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) Contrasting side by side

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.34 32.20 Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Global Medical REIT Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.2% Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.8% of Global Medical REIT Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Medical REIT Inc. 7.75% 10.04% 5.54% 16.92% 27.95% 22.05% Tortoise Acquisition Corp. -0.21% 0% 0% 0% 0% -0.21%

For the past year Global Medical REIT Inc. had bullish trend while Tortoise Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Global Medical REIT Inc. beats Tortoise Acquisition Corp.