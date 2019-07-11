Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) Contrasting side by side

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.34
|32.20
|Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Global Medical REIT Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|0.00%
|4%
|1.2%
|Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 35.8% of Global Medical REIT Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|7.75%
|10.04%
|5.54%
|16.92%
|27.95%
|22.05%
|Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
|-0.21%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-0.21%
For the past year Global Medical REIT Inc. had bullish trend while Tortoise Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 7 of the 7 factors Global Medical REIT Inc. beats Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
