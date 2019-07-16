Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.34 32.20 Pure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 121.57

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Global Medical REIT Inc. and Pure Acquisition Corp. Pure Acquisition Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than Global Medical REIT Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Global Medical REIT Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pure Acquisition Corp., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.2% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.8% of Global Medical REIT Inc. shares and 56.54% of Pure Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Medical REIT Inc. 7.75% 10.04% 5.54% 16.92% 27.95% 22.05% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.7% 1.41% 3.59% 0% 2.54%

For the past year Global Medical REIT Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Pure Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Global Medical REIT Inc. beats Pure Acquisition Corp. on 8 of the 9 factors.