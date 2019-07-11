Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.34 32.20 Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 131.65

In table 1 we can see Global Medical REIT Inc. and Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Modern Media Acquisition Corp. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Global Medical REIT Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Global Medical REIT Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Modern Media Acquisition Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Global Medical REIT Inc. and Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.2% Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 35.8% of Global Medical REIT Inc. shares and 68.91% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. shares. Comparatively, 20% are Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Medical REIT Inc. 7.75% 10.04% 5.54% 16.92% 27.95% 22.05% Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.24% 1.07% 2.97% 5.9% 1.96%

For the past year Global Medical REIT Inc. was more bullish than Modern Media Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Global Medical REIT Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Modern Media Acquisition Corp.