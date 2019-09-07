Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU) Contrasting side by side

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.34
|30.56
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Global Medical REIT Inc. and Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|0.00%
|4%
|1.2%
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 51.4% of Global Medical REIT Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 10.8% of Global Medical REIT Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|0.1%
|-2.09%
|-0.29%
|6.39%
|24.76%
|16.2%
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.25%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Global Medical REIT Inc. beats Insurance Acquisition Corp. on 7 of the 7 factors.
