Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU) Contrasting side by side

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.34 30.56 Insurance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Global Medical REIT Inc. and Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.2% Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.4% of Global Medical REIT Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 10.8% of Global Medical REIT Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.1% -2.09% -0.29% 6.39% 24.76% 16.2% Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.25% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Global Medical REIT Inc. beats Insurance Acquisition Corp. on 7 of the 7 factors.