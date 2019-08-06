Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) Comparison side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.34 30.56 GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 10 227.46 N/A 0.08 135.87

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Global Medical REIT Inc. and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Global Medical REIT Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Global Medical REIT Inc. is presently more affordable than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.2% GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51.4% of Global Medical REIT Inc. shares and 41.37% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp shares. Insiders owned 10.8% of Global Medical REIT Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.1% -2.09% -0.29% 6.39% 24.76% 16.2% GS Acquisition Holdings Corp -0.2% 0.69% 1.09% 3.45% 0% 3.98%

For the past year Global Medical REIT Inc. was more bullish than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Global Medical REIT Inc. beats GS Acquisition Holdings Corp.