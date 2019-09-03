Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.34 30.56 Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 highlights Global Medical REIT Inc. and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Global Medical REIT Inc. and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.2% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.4% of Global Medical REIT Inc. shares and 70.25% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. shares. 10.8% are Global Medical REIT Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.1% -2.09% -0.29% 6.39% 24.76% 16.2% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.27% 0.95% 1.94% 5.9% 0% 3.78%

For the past year Global Medical REIT Inc. was more bullish than Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Global Medical REIT Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.