Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) and Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) Comparison side by side

As Conglomerates companies, Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) and Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT Inc. 11 0.00 N/A 0.34 30.56 Far Point Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 47.46M 0.09 119.20

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Global Medical REIT Inc. and Far Point Acquisition Corporation. Far Point Acquisition Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Global Medical REIT Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Global Medical REIT Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Global Medical REIT Inc. and Far Point Acquisition Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.2% Far Point Acquisition Corporation 463,476,562.50% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Global Medical REIT Inc. and Far Point Acquisition Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.4% and 59.64%. About 10.8% of Global Medical REIT Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.1% -2.09% -0.29% 6.39% 24.76% 16.2% Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.69% 0.01% 2.92% 6.23% 0% 6.23%

For the past year Global Medical REIT Inc. has stronger performance than Far Point Acquisition Corporation

Summary

Global Medical REIT Inc. beats Far Point Acquisition Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.