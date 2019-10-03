Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) and Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) Comparison side by side

As Conglomerates companies, Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) and Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.34
|30.56
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|47.46M
|0.09
|119.20
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Global Medical REIT Inc. and Far Point Acquisition Corporation. Far Point Acquisition Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Global Medical REIT Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Global Medical REIT Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Global Medical REIT Inc. and Far Point Acquisition Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|0.00%
|4%
|1.2%
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|463,476,562.50%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Global Medical REIT Inc. and Far Point Acquisition Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.4% and 59.64%. About 10.8% of Global Medical REIT Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|0.1%
|-2.09%
|-0.29%
|6.39%
|24.76%
|16.2%
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|0.69%
|0.01%
|2.92%
|6.23%
|0%
|6.23%
For the past year Global Medical REIT Inc. has stronger performance than Far Point Acquisition Corporation
Summary
Global Medical REIT Inc. beats Far Point Acquisition Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.
