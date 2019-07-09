Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) Analysts See $0.19 EPS; Mid-con Energy Partners LP (MCEP) Sentiment Is 1

Mid-con Energy Partners LP (MCEP) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.17, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 6 investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 6 sold and trimmed stock positions in Mid-con Energy Partners LP. The investment managers in our database now hold: 3.94 million shares, up from 3.42 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Mid-con Energy Partners LP in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 1 Increased: 1 New Position: 5.

Analysts expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to report $0.19 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 5.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. GMRE’s profit would be $7.16 million giving it 14.21 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.17 EPS previously, Global Medical REIT Inc.’s analysts see 11.76% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.8. About 243,536 shares traded. Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) has risen 27.95% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.52% the S&P500. Some Historical GMRE News: 07/03/2018 Global Medical REIT 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 24/04/2018 – Global Medical REIT Announces Closing of Acquisition of Belpre Medical Office Portfolio in Ohio for $64.2 M; 13/03/2018 – Global Medical REIT Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 20; 05/04/2018 – Global Medical REIT Company Marketing Set By Janney for Apr. 12; 20/03/2018 – Global Medical REIT at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ Global Medical REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GMRE); 08/05/2018 – Global Medical REIT 1Q FFO 18c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Global Medical REIT Inc. Announces Closing of the Acquisition of the Belpre Medical Office Portfolio in Belpre, Ohio for an; 29/03/2018 – GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC GMRE.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $8; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF THE ACQUISITION OF THE BELPRE MEDICAL OFFICE PORTFOLIO IN BELPRE, OHIO FOR AN AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE OF $64.2 MILLION

Global Medical REIT Inc. is a Maryland corporation engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to strong clinical operators with leading market share. The company has market cap of $407.16 million. The Company's strategy is to produce increasing, reliable rental revenue by expanding its portfolio, and leasing its healthcare facilities to market-leading operators under long-term triple-net leases. It currently has negative earnings. The Company's management team has significant healthcare, real estate and public real estate investment trust, or REIT, experience and has long-established relationships with a wide range of healthcare providers.

Rr Advisors Llc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP for 2.90 million shares. Captrust Financial Advisors owns 537,347 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Capital Advisors Inc Ok has 0.01% invested in the company for 75,000 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Barclays Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 47 shares.

The stock increased 2.14% or $0.0086 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4107. About 52,690 shares traded. Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (MCEP) has declined 66.19% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.62% the S&P500. Some Historical MCEP News: 26/03/2018 – Mid-Con Energy Partners Names Philip Houchin CFO of Mid-Con Energy GP LLC; 26/03/2018 Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP Announces the Appointment of Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – Mid-Con Energy Partners 1Q Rev $11.3M; 02/05/2018 – Mid-Con Energy Partners 1Q Loss $10.4M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mid-Con Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCEP); 02/05/2018 – Mid-Con Energy Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 30/04/2018 – Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP Announces Quarterly Distribution on Preferred Units