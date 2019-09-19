Global Medical REIT (GMRE) to pay $0.20 on Oct 10, 2019; Profile of 6 Analysts Covering Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW)

Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) is expected to pay $0.20 on Oct 10, 2019. (NYSE:GMRE) shareholders before Sep 24, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Global Medical REIT Inc’s current price of $11.41 translates into 1.75% yield. Global Medical REIT Inc’s dividend has Sep 25, 2019 as record date. Sep 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.41. About 133,464 shares traded. Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) has risen 24.76% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical GMRE News: 07/03/2018 Global Medical REIT 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 12/04/2018 – Global Medical REIT at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF THE ACQUISITION OF THE BELPRE MEDICAL OFFICE PORTFOLIO IN BELPRE, OHIO FOR AN AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE OF $64.2 MILLION; 20/03/2018 – Global Medical REIT at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ Global Medical REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GMRE); 05/04/2018 – Global Medical REIT Company Marketing Set By Janney for Apr. 12; 08/05/2018 – Global Medical REIT 1Q EPS 2c; 08/05/2018 – Global Medical REIT 1Q FFO 18c/Shr; 29/03/2018 – GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC GMRE.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $8; 24/04/2018 – Global Medical REIT Announces Closing of Acquisition of Belpre Medical Office Portfolio in Ohio for $64.2 M

Among 8 analysts covering Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Palo Alto Networks has $30000 highest and $19500 lowest target. $260.56’s average target is 23.96% above currents $210.19 stock price. Palo Alto Networks had 13 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by JP Morgan. As per Thursday, September 5, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 5 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $27500 target in Tuesday, August 20 report. On Thursday, September 5 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of PANW in report on Thursday, September 5 with “Overweight” rating. See Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $20.39 billion. The Company’s platform includes Next-Generation Firewall that delivers application, user, and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network cyber threats; Advanced Endpoint Protection, which prevents cyber-attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities on various fixed, mobile, and virtual endpoints and servers; and Threat Intelligence Cloud, which offers central intelligence capabilities, security for software as a service applications, and automated delivery of preventative measures against cyber-attacks. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customerÂ’s network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

The stock decreased 1.18% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $210.19. About 1.43 million shares traded or 5.64% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Close Deal During 3Q; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS SEES DEAL CLOSING IN FISCAL 3Q; 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive; 26/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS CLOSES PURCHASE OF EVIDENT.IO; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS – ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ISRAEL-BASED SECDO; 26/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Evident.Io; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT IS PARTICULARLY CONCERNING THAT UKRAINIAN CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE APPEARS TO BE TARGET OF POSSIBLE ATTACK; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TIM PRENDERGAST AND JUSTIN LUNDY, WILL JOIN PALO ALTO NETWORKS; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS THE POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK APPEARS TO BE FOCUSED ON UKRAINE