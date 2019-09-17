Global Medical REIT (GMRE) to pay $0.20 on Oct 10, 2019; Nuveen Tax Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund Has 1.08 Sentiment

Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) is expected to pay $0.20 on Oct 10, 2019. (NYSE:GMRE) shareholders before Sep 24, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Global Medical REIT Inc’s current price of $11.34 translates into 1.76% yield. Global Medical REIT Inc’s dividend has Sep 25, 2019 as record date. Sep 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 3.37% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $11.34. About 225,001 shares traded. Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) has risen 24.76% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical GMRE News: 20/03/2018 – Global Medical REIT at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 24/04/2018 – Global Medical REIT Announces Closing of Acquisition of Belpre Medical Office Portfolio in Ohio for $64.2 M; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF THE ACQUISITION OF THE BELPRE MEDICAL OFFICE PORTFOLIO IN BELPRE, OHIO FOR AN AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE OF $64.2 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – Global Medical REIT 1Q FFO 18c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – DJ Global Medical REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GMRE); 07/03/2018 Global Medical REIT 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 05/04/2018 – Global Medical REIT Company Marketing Set By Janney for Apr. 12; 24/04/2018 – Global Medical REIT Inc. Announces Closing of the Acquisition of the Belpre Medical Office Portfolio in Belpre, Ohio for an; 13/03/2018 – Global Medical REIT Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 20; 29/03/2018 – GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC GMRE.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $8

Nuveen Tax Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (JTA) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.48, from 0.6 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 14 active investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 13 decreased and sold stock positions in Nuveen Tax Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 1.80 million shares, up from 1.72 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Nuveen Tax Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 11 Increased: 9 New Position: 5.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 3.22% of its portfolio in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund for 372,226 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc owns 33,517 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rmb Capital Management Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 108,455 shares. The California-based Hollencrest Capital Management has invested 0.03% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 84,132 shares.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $154.58 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.16. About 19,096 shares traded. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (JTA) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Global Medical REIT, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $427.52 million. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. It currently has negative earnings. The firm focuses on the acquisition and leasing of licensed purpose-built healthcare facilities.