Global Indemnity Limited (GBLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With NI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK)

Since Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI) and NI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) are part of the Property & Casualty Insurance industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Indemnity Limited 31 0.69 N/A -3.07 0.00 NI Holdings Inc. 17 1.51 N/A 1.73 9.70

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Global Indemnity Limited and NI Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Global Indemnity Limited and NI Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Indemnity Limited 0.00% -6.3% -2.2% NI Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 8.3%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Global Indemnity Limited and NI Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.7% and 22.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 4.1% of Global Indemnity Limited’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of NI Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Indemnity Limited 4.31% -5.45% -7.09% -13.8% -29.45% -21.92% NI Holdings Inc. 0.24% -4.87% 4.74% 11.18% 1.27% 6.87%

For the past year Global Indemnity Limited had bearish trend while NI Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

NI Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Global Indemnity Limited.

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nevada, Arizona, and Minnesota. The companyÂ’s products include private passenger automobile, homeowners, farm owners, commercial multi-peril crop, crop hail, and commercial property and liability insurance policies. It distributes its insurance products through independent producers and agents. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.