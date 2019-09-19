Global Indemnity Limited (GBLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Since Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI) and MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) are part of the Property & Casualty Insurance industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Indemnity Limited 30 0.69 N/A -3.07 0.00 MBIA Inc. 9 2.97 N/A -2.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights Global Indemnity Limited and MBIA Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Indemnity Limited 0.00% -6.3% -2.2% MBIA Inc. 0.00% -19% -2.5%

Risk and Volatility

Global Indemnity Limited has a 0.51 beta, while its volatility is 49.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. MBIA Inc. has a 1.3 beta and it is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 81.7% of Global Indemnity Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 86.7% of MBIA Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 4.1% of Global Indemnity Limited shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.9% of MBIA Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Indemnity Limited 4.31% -5.45% -7.09% -13.8% -29.45% -21.92% MBIA Inc. -2% 0.21% -5.57% -1.27% -3.32% 4.6%

For the past year Global Indemnity Limited has -21.92% weaker performance while MBIA Inc. has 4.6% stronger performance.

MBIA Inc. provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness, as well as utilities, airports, health care institutions, higher educational facilities, student loan issuers, housing authorities, and other similar agencies and obligations issued by private entities. It also insures non-U.S. public finance and global structured finance, including asset-backed obligations; and sovereign-related and sub-sovereign bonds, utilities, and privately issued bonds used for the financing of projects that include utilities, toll roads, bridges, airports, public transportation facilities, and other types of infrastructure projects, as well as offers third-party reinsurance services. MBIA Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.