Global Indemnity Limited (GBLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL)

Both Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI) and Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) compete on a level playing field in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Indemnity Limited 31 0.73 N/A -3.07 0.00 Markel Corporation 1,053 1.94 N/A 37.36 29.82

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Global Indemnity Limited and Markel Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Indemnity Limited 0.00% -6.3% -2.2% Markel Corporation 0.00% 5.5% 1.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.51 beta indicates that Global Indemnity Limited is 49.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Markel Corporation has a 0.79 beta and it is 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.7% of Global Indemnity Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.4% of Markel Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 4.1% of Global Indemnity Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Markel Corporation has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Indemnity Limited 4.31% -5.45% -7.09% -13.8% -29.45% -21.92% Markel Corporation 1.51% 0.86% 4.99% 5.92% -3.22% 7.31%

For the past year Global Indemnity Limited had bearish trend while Markel Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Markel Corporation beats on 7 of the 7 factors Global Indemnity Limited.

Markel Corporation markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment writes general liability, professional liability, property, personal line, program, workers' compensation, and other insurance product lines. The International Insurance segment provides professional liability, marine and energy, general liability, property, and other insurance product lines, such as accident and health coverage insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty treaty reinsurance products; and other treaty reinsurance products comprising aviation, accident and health, onshore and offshore marine and energy risk, agriculture, and public entity, as well as structured and whole turnover credit, political risk, mortgage, and contract and commercial surety. The company also underwrites and sells insurance products to small and medium-sized enterprises and affinity groups in the United Kingdom providing protection against legal expenses and professional fees incurred as a result of legal actions or investigations by tax authorities; and provides a range of complementary legal and professional consulting services. In addition, it operates as an insurance-linked securities investment fund manager and reinsurance manager; a management and IT consulting firm providing services and solutions to various customers; and manufacturer of over-the-road car hauler equipment and related car hauler parts. Markel Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.