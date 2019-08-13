Global Indemnity Limited (GBLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI) and Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL), both competing one another are Property & Casualty Insurance companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Indemnity Limited 31 0.71 N/A -3.07 0.00 Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 77 7.76 N/A 2.08 43.18

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Global Indemnity Limited and Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Indemnity Limited 0.00% -6.3% -2.2% Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 17.1% 5.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81.7% of Global Indemnity Limited shares and 83.9% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc. shares. Global Indemnity Limited’s share owned by insiders are 4.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Indemnity Limited 4.31% -5.45% -7.09% -13.8% -29.45% -21.92% Kinsale Capital Group Inc. -0.64% -3.38% 21.58% 54.93% 53.61% 61.74%

For the past year Global Indemnity Limited had bearish trend while Kinsale Capital Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Global Indemnity Limited.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess casualty, general casualty, energy, professional liability, life sciences, product liability, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance. The company markets and sells insurance products through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.