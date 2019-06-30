Global Indemnity Limited (GBLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH)

Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI) and Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH) compete against each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Indemnity Limited 33 0.85 N/A -3.07 0.00 Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 7 1.69 N/A -3.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Global Indemnity Limited and Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Global Indemnity Limited and Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Indemnity Limited 0.00% -0.9% -0.3% Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 0.00% -25.9% -17.1%

Volatility & Risk

Global Indemnity Limited’s 0.54 beta indicates that its volatility is 46.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. has a 0.71 beta and it is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.3% of Global Indemnity Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 42.2% of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Global Indemnity Limited’s share held by insiders are 4%. Competitively, 38.15% are Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Indemnity Limited 1.66% 0.58% -16.24% -8.32% -19.63% -13.88% Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. -3.87% 2.27% 2.27% 3.3% -36.19% 31.09%

For the past year Global Indemnity Limited had bearish trend while Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Global Indemnity Limited beats on 4 of the 6 factors Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.