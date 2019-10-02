Global Indemnity Limited (GBLI) Reaches $24.30 1 Year Low; Fpr Partners Has Upped Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) Stake By $19.10 Million

Fpr Partners Llc increased Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) stake by 10.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fpr Partners Llc acquired 1.27 million shares as Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM)’s stock declined 40.97%. The Fpr Partners Llc holds 12.90M shares with $202.89M value, up from 11.62 million last quarter. Commscope Hldg Co Inc now has $2.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $10.87. About 3.90M shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 28/03/2018 – COMMSCOPE NAMES PEASE AS CFO; 15/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Revised Outlook Primarily to Reflect Price Cuts at Certain Large North American Operators Expected in 2018 and 2019, as Well as Higher Input Costs; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Adjusts FY18 View To EPS $1.20-EPS $1.32; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Adjusts FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.33-Adj EPS $2.48; 04/05/2018 – CommScope Stockholders Approve Proxy Proposals; 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE 1Q ADJ EPS 49C, EST. 47C; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q EPS 17c; 17/05/2018 – CommScope Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q EPS 31c-EPS 34c

The stock of Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI) hit a new 52-week low and has $22.11 target or 9.00% below today’s $24.30 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $346.58 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Oct, 2 by Barchart.com. If the $22.11 price target is reached, the company will be worth $31.19M less. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $24.3. About 11,878 shares traded. Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI) has declined 29.45% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.45% the S&P500. Some Historical GBLI News: 05/03/2018 Global Indemnity Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Global Indemnity 1Q EPS 40c; 08/05/2018 – GLOBAL INDEMNITY LTD – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE DECREASED BY 2.1% TO $49.53 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Global Indemnity 1Q Rev $119.6M; 08/05/2018 – Global Indemnity 1Q Adj EPS 81c; 26/04/2018 – A.M. Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Global lndemnity Limited and Its Subsidiaries Following Cancellation of Internal Quota Share Reinsurance; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Global Indemnity, Workiva, China Tel, Renewable Energy Grou; 08/05/2018 – Global Indemnity 1Q Gross Premiums Written $124.2M; 26/04/2018 – A.M. Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Global Indemnity Limited and Its Subsidiaries Following Cancellation of Internal Quota

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold COMM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 173.10 million shares or 2.11% less from 176.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership invested in 362 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 98,500 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.16% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Utah Retirement reported 36,053 shares. Kbc Gru Nv invested 0.01% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs owns 722,681 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 45,100 were accumulated by Gulf Intl National Bank (Uk) Ltd. State Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Citigroup Inc stated it has 112,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 64,478 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 0.17% or 24,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% or 40,933 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 910,846 shares. Fiera Capital has 26,200 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 25,454 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering CommScope Holding Co (NASDAQ:COMM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. CommScope Holding Co has $32 highest and $1200 lowest target. $22’s average target is 102.39% above currents $10.87 stock price. CommScope Holding Co had 12 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, June 20 to “Buy”. Raymond James upgraded CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) on Wednesday, April 3 to “Strong Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) on Friday, August 9 with “Outperform” rating. As per Friday, August 9, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services and products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $346.58 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. It currently has negative earnings. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.