Global Indemnity Limited (GBLI) and Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) Comparing side by side

Both Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI) and Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Indemnity Limited 32 0.75 N/A -3.07 0.00 Kemper Corporation 81 1.39 N/A 4.96 17.44

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Global Indemnity Limited and Kemper Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Indemnity Limited 0.00% -0.9% -0.3% Kemper Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 2.6%

Volatility & Risk

Global Indemnity Limited has a 0.54 beta, while its volatility is 46.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Kemper Corporation’s 24.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Global Indemnity Limited and Kemper Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Indemnity Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Kemper Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Kemper Corporation is $82, which is potential -7.44% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Global Indemnity Limited and Kemper Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 82.3% and 69.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 4% of Global Indemnity Limited’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Kemper Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Indemnity Limited 1.66% 0.58% -16.24% -8.32% -19.63% -13.88% Kemper Corporation -0.57% 4.27% 7.23% 13.6% 17.98% 30.28%

For the past year Global Indemnity Limited has -13.88% weaker performance while Kemper Corporation has 30.28% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Kemper Corporation beats Global Indemnity Limited.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The companyÂ’s Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses. This segment distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The Life & Health Insurance segment provides life insurance, including permanent and term insurance, as well as supplemental accident and health insurance products; Medicare supplement insurance; and limited health insurance coverages, such as fixed indemnity and accident-only plans to individuals in rural areas. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.