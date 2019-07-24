Global Indemnity Limited (GBLI) and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Contrasting side by side

Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI) and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG) compete with each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Global Indemnity Limited
|32
|0.75
|N/A
|-3.07
|0.00
|American Financial Group Inc.
|99
|1.26
|N/A
|7.87
|12.62
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Global Indemnity Limited and American Financial Group Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Global Indemnity Limited and American Financial Group Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Global Indemnity Limited
|0.00%
|-0.9%
|-0.3%
|American Financial Group Inc.
|0.00%
|13.7%
|1.1%
Risk and Volatility
Global Indemnity Limited has a 0.54 beta, while its volatility is 46.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, American Financial Group Inc. is 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.9 beta.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 82.3% of Global Indemnity Limited shares and 67.2% of American Financial Group Inc. shares. 4% are Global Indemnity Limited’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.7% are American Financial Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Global Indemnity Limited
|1.66%
|0.58%
|-16.24%
|-8.32%
|-19.63%
|-13.88%
|American Financial Group Inc.
|-1.2%
|2.86%
|3.29%
|-3.94%
|-7.44%
|11.33%
For the past year Global Indemnity Limited had bearish trend while American Financial Group Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
American Financial Group Inc. beats Global Indemnity Limited on 7 of the 7 factors.
