Global Indemnity Limited (GBLI) and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Contrasting side by side

Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI) and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG) compete with each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Indemnity Limited 32 0.75 N/A -3.07 0.00 American Financial Group Inc. 99 1.26 N/A 7.87 12.62

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Global Indemnity Limited and American Financial Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Global Indemnity Limited and American Financial Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Indemnity Limited 0.00% -0.9% -0.3% American Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 13.7% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

Global Indemnity Limited has a 0.54 beta, while its volatility is 46.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, American Financial Group Inc. is 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.9 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.3% of Global Indemnity Limited shares and 67.2% of American Financial Group Inc. shares. 4% are Global Indemnity Limited’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.7% are American Financial Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Indemnity Limited 1.66% 0.58% -16.24% -8.32% -19.63% -13.88% American Financial Group Inc. -1.2% 2.86% 3.29% -3.94% -7.44% 11.33%

For the past year Global Indemnity Limited had bearish trend while American Financial Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

American Financial Group Inc. beats Global Indemnity Limited on 7 of the 7 factors.