Global Indemnity Limited (GBLI) and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Comparison side by side

Both Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI) and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Indemnity Limited 31 0.76 N/A -3.07 0.00 American Financial Group Inc. 100 1.24 N/A 7.87 13.01

Table 1 demonstrates Global Indemnity Limited and American Financial Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Indemnity Limited 0.00% -6.3% -2.2% American Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 13.7% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

Global Indemnity Limited is 49.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.51. American Financial Group Inc. has a 0.84 beta and it is 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Global Indemnity Limited and American Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.7% and 67.2% respectively. Insiders held 4.1% of Global Indemnity Limited shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of American Financial Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Indemnity Limited 4.31% -5.45% -7.09% -13.8% -29.45% -21.92% American Financial Group Inc. -1.15% -0.81% 0.85% 9.55% -5.67% 14.81%

For the past year Global Indemnity Limited had bearish trend while American Financial Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

American Financial Group Inc. beats Global Indemnity Limited on 7 of the 7 factors.