Global Indemnity Limited (GBLI) and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Comparison side by side

Both Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI) and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Global Indemnity Limited
|31
|0.76
|N/A
|-3.07
|0.00
|American Financial Group Inc.
|100
|1.24
|N/A
|7.87
|13.01
Table 1 demonstrates Global Indemnity Limited and American Financial Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Global Indemnity Limited
|0.00%
|-6.3%
|-2.2%
|American Financial Group Inc.
|0.00%
|13.7%
|1.1%
Volatility and Risk
Global Indemnity Limited is 49.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.51. American Financial Group Inc. has a 0.84 beta and it is 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Global Indemnity Limited and American Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.7% and 67.2% respectively. Insiders held 4.1% of Global Indemnity Limited shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of American Financial Group Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Global Indemnity Limited
|4.31%
|-5.45%
|-7.09%
|-13.8%
|-29.45%
|-21.92%
|American Financial Group Inc.
|-1.15%
|-0.81%
|0.85%
|9.55%
|-5.67%
|14.81%
For the past year Global Indemnity Limited had bearish trend while American Financial Group Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
American Financial Group Inc. beats Global Indemnity Limited on 7 of the 7 factors.
