Global Endowment Management LP Upped Its Stake in United Technologies (UTX) as Stock Declined; As Nike (NKE) Shares Rose, Holder Green Valley Investors Has Cut Position

Green Valley Investors Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 33.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc sold 251,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 502,884 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.22M, down from 754,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $86.68. About 6.64M shares traded or 12.82% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 18/04/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N SAYS GREG THOMPSON, NIKE’S VICE PRESIDENT OF FOOTWEAR, HAS LEFT THE COMPANY; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s North American Sales Show Signs of a Rebound (Video); 18/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 execs out this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief says company ‘has failed’ to hire and promote more women and minorities; 22/04/2018 – DJ NIKE Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NKE); 16/03/2018 – Second Nike executive leaves company amid complaints about inappropriate behavior; 15/03/2018 – Nike Conducting Review of HR Practices — Memo; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – IMPACT OF TAX ACT RESULTED IN ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGES THAT REDUCED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $1.25 IN QTR; 29/04/2018 – Nike’s female workers lead a revolt against the culture, and prompt an exodus of male executives; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Jayme Martin Forced Out of Sneaker Giant

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 609.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 13,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 15,330 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00M, up from 2,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $135.57. About 3.62M shares traded or 23.16% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46B and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 28,670 shares to 23,260 shares, valued at $485,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 23,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,920 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 30.52 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 70,345 shares to 494,699 shares, valued at $111.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.