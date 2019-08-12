Global Endowment Management LP Trimmed Sun Cmntys (SUI) Position; Kingdon Capital Management Has Boosted Its Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Position

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) stake by 51.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kingdon Capital Management Llc acquired 300,000 shares as Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN)’s stock declined 3.46%. The Kingdon Capital Management Llc holds 884,018 shares with $11.03M value, up from 584,018 last quarter. Flexion Therapeutics Inc now has $433.27 million valuation. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.37. About 702,233 shares traded or 23.47% up from the average. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 56.61% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Flexion Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLXN); 26/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.10; 04/05/2018 – FLEXION: CMS INCLUDED ZILRETTA FOR HCPCS J CODE; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presents Updated Results From Clinical Trial Evaluating Repeat Admin of ZILRETTA; 05/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on The Habit Restaurants, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, The Carlyle Group, Flexion Therapeut; 06/03/2018 – FLEXION: ZILRETTA DATA SHOWS POTENTIAL TO PROVIDE PAIN RELIEF; 06/03/2018 Flexion Therapeutics Presents Clinical Data at AAOS 2018 Annual Meeting and the American Pain Society Annual Scientific Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics 1Q Loss $41.6M

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) stake by 32.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 3,700 shares as Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI)’s stock rose 7.30%. The Global Endowment Management Lp holds 7,680 shares with $910,000 value, down from 11,380 last quarter. Sun Cmntys Inc now has $12.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $142.48. About 392,892 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.56 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED AT MARKET OFFERING SALES PACT; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Net $30M; 06/03/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES DECLARES 1Q DIVIDEND 71C/SHR VS 67C, EST. 71C; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Rev $257.9M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sun Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUI)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold FLXN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 32.53 million shares or 4.68% less from 34.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 407,174 shares. Gagnon Secs Limited Liability Corp reported 1.87% stake. Marathon Capital Mngmt holds 0.07% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) or 11,750 shares. Proshare Advsrs reported 16,557 shares. 91,439 are owned by Alps Advsrs. Swiss Bankshares stated it has 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Sei holds 0% or 26,262 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation holds 27,045 shares. Moreover, Retail Bank Of New York Mellon has 0.01% invested in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Parkside Savings Bank And holds 280 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company has 10,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Citigroup holds 38,543 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). 17,227 were accumulated by Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Liability Com.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $225,372 activity. $21,480 worth of stock was bought by COLELLA SAMUEL D on Thursday, August 8. Clayman Michael D. had bought 2,317 shares worth $25,136 on Thursday, August 8. The insider Arkowitz David bought $27,627. $101,120 worth of stock was bought by MERRIFIELD C ANN on Thursday, May 23.

Kingdon Capital Management Llc decreased Nomad Foods Ltd stake by 254,463 shares to 552,317 valued at $11.30 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Rh stake by 66,054 shares and now owns 159,285 shares. Argenx Se was reduced too.

Global Endowment Management Lp increased Ishares Tr (FXI) stake by 25,000 shares to 80,000 valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q1. It also upped General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) stake by 75,300 shares and now owns 87,700 shares. Zillow Group Inc was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sun Communities had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Monday, February 25. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 77.06 million shares or 0.75% less from 77.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Com reported 174,836 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Of Vermont accumulated 73 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel reported 1,900 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Company holds 0.03% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) or 211,036 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley holds 0% or 1,793 shares in its portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 261,773 shares. Amica Retiree Med, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 3,296 shares. Symphony Asset Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 6,449 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 4,965 shares. Johnson Finance Grp Incorporated invested in 0% or 265 shares. Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 125,157 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Citadel Ltd Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 671,900 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 135,657 shares. Moreover, Aviva Plc has 0.04% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 51,767 shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $30.31 million activity. $30.31M worth of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) was bought by WEISS ARTHUR A on Tuesday, March 12.

Analysts await Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, up 5.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SUI’s profit will be $128.75M for 25.08 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Sun Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.34% EPS growth.