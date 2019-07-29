Global Endowment Management LP Trimmed Its Store Cap (STOR) Holding by $425,700; Stock Price Rose; Advanced Drain Sys Del (WMS) Market Value Rose While White Elm Capital Lifted Its Holding

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 32.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 12,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, down from 40,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.39. About 674,481 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 31.63% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NARElT’s RElTweek 2018; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates STORE Capital Corp’s Senior Notes Due 2028 ‘BBB’; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates STORE Capital’s Prpsd Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital Affirms 2018 Guidance of AFFO per Share Between $1.78 to $1.84; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 15/05/2018 – The London Company Buys New 1.2% Position in STORE Capital

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (WMS) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 54,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 425,209 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96 million, up from 370,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $33.02. About 64,268 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 7.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.04% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE 4Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 8C/SHR, WAS 7C, EST. 8C; 09/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 06/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 21/03/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE EVP, CO-COO FUSSNER TO RETIRE; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Advanced Drainage; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMS); 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.375 BLN TO $1.425 BLN

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46B and $707.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 30,090 shares to 34,990 shares, valued at $4.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

Analysts await STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.45 per share. STOR’s profit will be $106.72M for 18.29 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by STORE Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold STOR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William And Il accumulated 14,585 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.03% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Aviva Public Limited Company owns 345,881 shares. Moreover, Franklin Resources has 0.01% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 294,770 shares. First Tru Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Bb&T Llc reported 9,913 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Advisors Asset has 0.01% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Millennium Mgmt Limited Com owns 1.72M shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Florida-based Raymond James has invested 0.01% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Aew Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 2.20 million shares. Schroder Management Grp holds 264,568 shares. The Maryland-based Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). State Street Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). 7,941 are owned by Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Liability. 1,000 are owned by Advisory Net Ltd.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 16,100 shares to 128,785 shares, valued at $12.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,902 shares, and cut its stake in Godaddy Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WMS shares while 40 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 41.37 million shares or 0.11% less from 41.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Llc has 0% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). James Rech Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Shell Asset holds 0.01% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) or 12,850 shares. Wellington Management Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 5.40M shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Lc holds 730,425 shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Stockbridge Prtnrs Ltd Com holds 3.76M shares or 3.56% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 65,246 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Hbk Invs LP has invested 0.01% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc reported 15,990 shares. 705,918 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0% or 8,290 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Corporation, Colorado-based fund reported 312,000 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 48,215 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

