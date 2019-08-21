Global Endowment Management LP Trimmed Coresite Rlty (COR) Position By $449,400; Harsco (HSC) Shorts Decreased By 2.66%

Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) had a decrease of 2.66% in short interest. HSC’s SI was 1.66 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.66% from 1.71 million shares previously. With 500,600 avg volume, 3 days are for Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC)’s short sellers to cover HSC’s short positions. The SI to Harsco Corporation’s float is 2.11%. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $19.1. About 387,140 shares traded. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has declined 4.83% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 29/05/2018 – Harsco Acquires ALTEK, A Leading Supplier Of Innovative Environmental And Technology Products To The Global Aluminum Industry; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C, EST. 19C; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Harsco Corporation’s IDR at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – HARSCO – AWARDED 4 NEW LOGISTICS & PACKAGING CONTRACTS – WITH ARCELORMITTAL ATLANTIQUE & LORRAINE; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO SAYS ALTEK DEAL INCLUDES FUTURE CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION; 25/05/2018 – Harsco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO CORP – DEAL FOR £45 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Harsco Corporation Investors (HSC); 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Harsco May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Harsco May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased Coresite Rlty Corp (COR) stake by 33.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 4,200 shares as Coresite Rlty Corp (COR)’s stock declined 6.13%. The Global Endowment Management Lp holds 8,490 shares with $909,000 value, down from 12,690 last quarter. Coresite Rlty Corp now has $4.19B valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $113.47. About 47,878 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 07/03/2018 CoreSite Announces Availability of VMware Cloud on AWS in Four Markets; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY FFO $4.92/Shr-FFO $5.04/Shr; 24/05/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $5.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05B; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION EXTENDS PRIMARY TERM OF FACILITY TO APRIL 2022, WITH A ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $150 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – PROCEEDS OF NEW TERM LOAN TO BE USED TO PAY DOWN PORTION OF CURRENT REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BALANCE; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 24/04/2018 – Nuveen Global Infrastructure Adds CoreSite Realty

Analysts await CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. COR’s profit will be $47.59M for 21.99 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by CoreSite Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold COR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 33.45 million shares or 3.25% less from 34.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0.01% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,184 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has 5,628 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc reported 10 shares. 85,520 were reported by Strs Ohio. Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 0% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) or 5,137 shares. Glob Endowment Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 8,490 shares. Proshare Advsrs Llc holds 0.01% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) or 11,370 shares. 96 were accumulated by Howe & Rusling Inc. The California-based Schnieders Mgmt Lc has invested 0.13% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc owns 10,745 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 54 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 106,167 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR).

Among 2 analysts covering CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CoreSite Realty has $11000 highest and $10300 lowest target. $106.50’s average target is -6.14% below currents $113.47 stock price. CoreSite Realty had 6 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Tuesday, July 30. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”.

Global Endowment Management Lp increased Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) stake by 8,000 shares to 28,000 valued at $3.42M in 2019Q1. It also upped Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 96,600 shares and now owns 111,310 shares. Credit Accep Corp Mich (NASDAQ:CACC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold Harsco Corporation shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 67.18 million shares or 1.57% more from 66.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tygh Mngmt stated it has 255,170 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 0% or 695 shares. Hbk Ltd Partnership invested in 54,644 shares. Oberweis Asset Mgmt stated it has 22,000 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 62,475 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Llc reported 0.01% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Winslow Evans Crocker Inc holds 0% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) or 532 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 229,375 shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.07% or 169,300 shares. Friess Assocs Limited Liability has 0.79% invested in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) for 532,675 shares. Hwg Lp holds 0.27% or 13,334 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) for 644,787 shares. Hillsdale Inv owns 27,400 shares. The Ohio-based Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Charles Schwab Mgmt accumulated 716,077 shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $72,473 activity. $47,430 worth of stock was bought by Minan Peter Francis on Friday, August 2.